1/
Norman Braughton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Braughton, Norman
1935 - 2020
Norman Braughton, age 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 16, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 28, 1935 to the late John and Iona Braughton. He is preceded in death by his grandson James Stickel, brother John A. Braughton, sister Thelma Sylvester. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Braughton; children, Carol Tirey, Bud (Julie) Braughton, Joe (Jana) Braughton, Sue (Matt) Stickel, Linda (Scott) Ulrey; brother, Ed Braughton Sr.; sister, Darlene Kauser; grandchildren, Josie, Caleb, Amanda, Angela, Ashley, Joran, Augist, Kaleigh, Kimberly, Kalista, Hannah, Austin, Joey, Anna, Alex, Jacob, Aubrey, Aven; 18 great grandchildren. Norm was a deacon and served in his church children's ministry for several years. He worked for Standard Oil Company, and continued serving his customers at his own service station on Sullivant Avenue before retiring at age 82. Norm was an avid golfer, bowler, and woodworker. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4-8pm, and again at the FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF WEST JEFFERSON, 686 W. Jefferson Kiousville Rd. SE, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162 on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am. Interment to follow at Galloway Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF WEST JEFFERSON
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF WEST JEFFERSON
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved