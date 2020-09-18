Braughton, Norman

1935 - 2020

Norman Braughton, age 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 16, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 28, 1935 to the late John and Iona Braughton. He is preceded in death by his grandson James Stickel, brother John A. Braughton, sister Thelma Sylvester. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Braughton; children, Carol Tirey, Bud (Julie) Braughton, Joe (Jana) Braughton, Sue (Matt) Stickel, Linda (Scott) Ulrey; brother, Ed Braughton Sr.; sister, Darlene Kauser; grandchildren, Josie, Caleb, Amanda, Angela, Ashley, Joran, Augist, Kaleigh, Kimberly, Kalista, Hannah, Austin, Joey, Anna, Alex, Jacob, Aubrey, Aven; 18 great grandchildren. Norm was a deacon and served in his church children's ministry for several years. He worked for Standard Oil Company, and continued serving his customers at his own service station on Sullivant Avenue before retiring at age 82. Norm was an avid golfer, bowler, and woodworker. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4-8pm, and again at the FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF WEST JEFFERSON, 686 W. Jefferson Kiousville Rd. SE, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162 on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am. Interment to follow at Galloway Cemetery.



