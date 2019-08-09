|
Crowder, Norman Jr
1957 - 2019
Norman Crowder Jr., age 62. Sunrise April 2, 1957 and Sunset August 5, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 12pm Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Potter's House Church of God, 3220 Lowell Drive. Interment with Military Honors at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The CROWDER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019