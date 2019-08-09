Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Potter's House Church of God
3220 Lowell Drive
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Potter's House Church of God
3220 Lowell Drive
Norman Crowder Jr.


1957 - 2019
Norman Crowder Jr. Obituary
Crowder, Norman Jr
1957 - 2019
Norman Crowder Jr., age 62. Sunrise April 2, 1957 and Sunset August 5, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 12pm Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Potter's House Church of God, 3220 Lowell Drive. Interment with Military Honors at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The CROWDER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019
