DeVine, Norman
1955 - 2019
Norman R. DeVine, age 64, of Columbus, passed away July 18, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Jack DeVine and mother, Ruth Taynor. Survived by his wife of 46 years of marriage, Debbie DeVine; sons, Allen (Candace) Devine and Matt (Christina) DeVine; grandchildren, Natalie, Grace, Maddie, and Annie DeVine, Thomas and Macie Rice; siblings, James (Kim) DeVine, Jacalyn Bush, Tim (Marilynn) DeVine, Becky Koehler, Kenny DeVine, Sandra Massara, Carol (Keith) Turner, Rob (Mary) Taynor, and Mary Beth (John) Souders; mother-in-law, Nadine Kuhn; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends, Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1 - 3 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Tim Rhorbacher officiating. Interment to follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield. To sign and view Norman's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019