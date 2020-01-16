|
|
Compton Sr., Norman Dowler
1945 - 2020
Norman Dowler Compton Sr., passed away at home on January 15, 2020. He was born January 8, 1945 to Ellis and Mary Edith (Daniels) Compton. Norm was a painter and paper hanger by trade; he received the Master Painter certificate from the state of Florida. He was known as "Stormin' Norman," a hard working, take charge, "get 'er done" type of person. He enjoyed maintaining his home and yard. Norm was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired after many years with Nationwide Insurance from their property management department. He is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Harley Compton. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Writer) Compton; his son, Norman Dowler "Dow" Compton, Jr.; his daughter, Natalie Carmichael; and three grandchildren, Charles Dylan Carmichael, Jesse Carmichael, and Amber Compton. Visitation will take place at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus 43232 on Saturday, January 18, from 11am-12pm with a service immediately to follow. Donations may be made in Norm's memory to the or the . See www.schoedinger.com for full details, to share a memory, or post online condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020