The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Compton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Dowler Compton Sr.


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Norman Dowler Compton Sr. Obituary
Compton Sr., Norman Dowler
1945 - 2020
Norman Dowler Compton Sr., passed away at home on January 15, 2020. He was born January 8, 1945 to Ellis and Mary Edith (Daniels) Compton. Norm was a painter and paper hanger by trade; he received the Master Painter certificate from the state of Florida. He was known as "Stormin' Norman," a hard working, take charge, "get 'er done" type of person. He enjoyed maintaining his home and yard. Norm was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired after many years with Nationwide Insurance from their property management department. He is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Harley Compton. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Writer) Compton; his son, Norman Dowler "Dow" Compton, Jr.; his daughter, Natalie Carmichael; and three grandchildren, Charles Dylan Carmichael, Jesse Carmichael, and Amber Compton. Visitation will take place at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus 43232 on Saturday, January 18, from 11am-12pm with a service immediately to follow. Donations may be made in Norm's memory to the or the . See www.schoedinger.com for full details, to share a memory, or post online condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now