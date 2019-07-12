The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1185 Noe Bixby Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1185 Noe Bixby Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
Norman G. Blake


1931 - 2019
Norman G. Blake Obituary
Blake, Norman G.
1931 - 2019
Norman G. Blake, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1931 in Mt. Vernon, OH to the late Helen (Sites) Blake and Carl Henry Blake. Norm was an avid Indians fan and enjoyed playing bingo. In addition to his parents, Norm was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl (Mary), Robert (Mary), Harry (Zada), Harold, and Ronald; beloved sister, Beverly Carmichael. He is survived by his brother-in-law and best friend, Joseph Carmichael, Jr.; nephew, Carl (Marcelline) Blake and several cousins in Wilmington, OH. A special thank you to the caregivers of Echo Manor and Mt. Carmel Hospice for the loving care and support given to Norm. Visitation will be held 10 am until 11 am Thursday, July 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1185 Noe Bixby Rd. Columbus, OH 43213, where the funeral service will begin at 11 am. Dr. Paul Large officiating. Interment to follow at Mound View Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Norm's memory to First Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019
