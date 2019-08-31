|
Baker, Norman H.
1927 - 2019
Norman H. Baker MD, MS, peacefully fell asleep with the Lord, on August 30, 2019. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 14, 1927, to Kathryn (Dyer) and Waldo Z. Baker. Growing up, Norm was a proud Eagle Scout, and attended Woodrow Wilson High School. He graduated from Allegheny College in 1950, where he was a 4 year letterman in basketball and football, and was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 1990. Norm graduated from The Ohio State University Medical School in 1954 and completed his surgical residency at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. During his time at the Mayo Clinic, he also served in the United States Air Force as Captain and Chief of Medical Staff at Chanute Air Force Base, Champaign County, Illinois. Norm was the founder and President of Ohio Heart and Thoracic Surgery Center, Inc. When time allowed, he could be found fishing, flying, golfing, hunting, swimming or watching Ohio State University Buckeye sporting events. However, Norm's most precious hours were spent in the company of his family. He had two lovely and loving wives, Nancy Jo (Scarff), who preceded him in death, and Marie (Bosca), who survives him, along with his children, Douglas (Valerie), Annie (Jeffrey Cochran), Daniel and Susan, grandchildren, Michael, Nancy, Sean and Addison, brother, Robert Baker, sister, Sally Murphy, sister-in-law, Michelle Baker, sister-in-law Phyllis Milliken, nieces, nephews, and many, beloved friends. Norm and his family were grateful for the guidance, assistance and prayers of his clergy, physicians and caregivers. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews Catholic Church, Upper Arlington, Ohio, OhioHealth Hospice or a charity dear to your heart. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019