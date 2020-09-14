1/
Norman Hanners
Hanners, Norman
1931 - 2020
Norman Wayne Hanners, age 88, of Bexley, OH, passed away September 7, 2020. He was born September 23, 1931 in Columbus, OH. Survived by wife of 70 years, JoAnn Susil Hanners; children, Bruce, Beverly Shaffer (John), Tim (Sophia), and Pauline Crocco; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; sister-in-law, Wanda Hanners; and brother in law, John Huffman; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Doris and William Stanton Hanners, brother Charles and sister Mary Huffman. Norman was a graduate of Bexley High School, 1949. He was an exceptional athlete and played football and baseball for Bexley. Norman served his country in the Air Force and the Air National Guard (1948-1968). He retired in 1968 as a Chief Master Sargent. Norman also was a high school football referee and served as a Trustee for the Bexley Alumni Association. His most important accomplishment in life was his dedication to his family as the most faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. Family and friends may visit 4-6pm on Friday, September 18, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service to follow at 6pm.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
