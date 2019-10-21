Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
434 Norton Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Harold Lambert


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Harold Lambert Obituary
Lambert, Norman Harold
1931 - 2019
Norman Harold Lambert, 88, passed away on October 20, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1931 in Daytona Beach, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents Hector and Lillian Lambert and step-son Greg Springer. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Richard (Angie) Lambert, Myra (Steven) Cassel, Yvonne (James) Johnson, Beth (Matt) Hanna; grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8pm, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Cecilia Church, 434 Norton Road, Columbus, OH 43228. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Vincent DePaul at St. Cecilia Church. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now