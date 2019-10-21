|
|
Lambert, Norman Harold
1931 - 2019
Norman Harold Lambert, 88, passed away on October 20, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1931 in Daytona Beach, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents Hector and Lillian Lambert and step-son Greg Springer. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Richard (Angie) Lambert, Myra (Steven) Cassel, Yvonne (James) Johnson, Beth (Matt) Hanna; grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8pm, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Cecilia Church, 434 Norton Road, Columbus, OH 43228. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Vincent DePaul at St. Cecilia Church. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019