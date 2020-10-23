1/1
Norman Heilig Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heilig Sr., Norman
1928 - 2020
Norman Heilig, age 92, passed away October 19, 2020. Walk-Through Viewing 10-11AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church, 959 Bulen Ave. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Norman will be laid to rest in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund in honor of Trustee Norman R. Heilig, Sr. Visit Norman's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved