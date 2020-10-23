Heilig Sr., Norman
1928 - 2020
Norman Heilig, age 92, passed away October 19, 2020. Walk-Through Viewing 10-11AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church, 959 Bulen Ave. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Norman will be laid to rest in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund in honor of Trustee Norman R. Heilig, Sr. Visit Norman's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.