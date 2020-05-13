Hobson, Norman
1935 - 2020
Hobson, Norman L. age 84, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Survived by his wife, Emily; and family. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. To read full obituary please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.