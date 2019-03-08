Home

Dr. Norman Hosansky

Hosansky, Dr. Norman
1924 - 2019
Dr. Norman Hosansky, age 95, passed away on March 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his first wife Sherry Hosansky, second wife Gladys Hosansky; parents Benjamin and Fannie Hosansky; brother Mel Hosansky. He is survived by his daughters, Marsha (Mark) Barsman and Dr. Felice (Dr. Gerald) Kassoy; sons, Alan (Marla) Robbins and Stuart (Caren) Hosansky; brother, Gene (Bobbe) Hosansky; grandchildren, Sherry (Steve) Werman, Alison (Rick) Dieckhaus, Jessica (Joel) Ketner, Diana (Andy) Babitz, Zach (Sarah) Barsman, Aaron (Dr. Laura) Hosansky, Stephanie (JV) Doran, Ben Kassoy and Mallory Kassoy; 9 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anne Hosansky; and his loving companion, Joyce Wexler. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Sunday, March 10 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Sherry and Steve Werman on Sunday following the service with minyan at 7pm and Monday and Tuesday at the home of Dr. Felice and Dr. Gerald Kassoy in the evenings with minyan at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Congregation Tifereth Israel www.tiferethisrael.org or Delay the Disease c/o The Ohio Health Foundation, 500 Thomas Lane, Columbus, OH 43214. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
