Norman J. Snider


1922 - 2020
Norman J. Snider Obituary
Snider, Norman J.
Norman J. Snider, 97, of Columbus, passed on Feb. 11, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1922 in Somerset, OH to Frank L. and Lucy E. Snider who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by 2 brothers and 5 sisters, and his first wife Mary Holmes Snider. Living step son, Russ Baltzy; present wife, Patricia Eilerman Snider; 3 step daughters, Debbie Hale, Brenda Nolan, Julie Dees; and 8 step grandchildren, Katie Hale, Emily Hale Sage, Caroline Hale Connor Davis, Kyle Davis, Ellie Nolan, Doug Reeb, and Hannah Reeb. WWII Veteran serving the 718th Amphibious Tank Battalion in the Pacific as Sergeant and Commander. He was wounded in the Phillipines but made three more initial landings and was featured on 8/21/1944 cover of Life Magazine. Life Member of Amvets, American Legion, and VFW. He had other services with the Civil Air Patrol Board of Directors, Pilot Dogs, the Special Olympics, past president of the Lions Club, and was a 30+ gallon donor with the Red Cross as well as giving talks on WWII at Senior Centers. Norman donated his brain for study at Boston University for CTE studies. He worked 5 yrs at Cook Coffee, 20 yrs for Prudential Ins, 15 yrs as manager at Amos Bowling Centers, and floral delivery in retirement. Special thanks go to Sandra Booth, faithful friend Bob Knight and OSU games with Quong Gin, the VA, and nurse Caren, Elaine, Alicia, medical team at Ohio Health/Kobacker, nurse Tracy, Chaplain John, Esther's Place Margie, Denise, Wendy, and Niki. There will be no services at Norm's request. The family was assisted by Newcomer NE Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
