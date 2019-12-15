The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Norman L. Monska

Norman L. Monska Obituary
Monska , Norman L.
1931 - 2019
Norman L. Monska, aged 88, passed away unexpectedly from a stroke on Thursday, December 12,2019. Preceded in death by mom and dad, Louis "Bud" and Tarita Monska; sister, Marilyn Cheeseman; and niece, Maria Gibson. Survived by sister, Dianna (Larry) Gibson; sons, Kurt, Mick and Joseph Monska; grandkids, Ethan, Chloe, Mitchell, Bianca and Brandon Monska; and numerous nieces and nephews. Norm graduated from Worthing High School in 1949. He served in the Air National Guard and U.S Army. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid Buckeyes, Browns and Reds fan. Friends and family can call 5-7p.m. Wednesday, December 18th at the Rutherford Funeral Home, 515 High St. Worthington, Ohio 43085, where services will follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Heart or Diabetes Associations.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019
