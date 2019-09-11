|
Weaver, Norman
1933 - 2019
Norman Dean Weaver, 86, of Pickerington, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Forest Hills Care Center. Born on February 14, 1933 to the late Paul and Helen Weaver, Norman was a graduate of Canal Winchester High School. Norman worked for Diamond Power for over 30 years. In his spare time, he loved gardening, watching NASCAR, and searching for something to satisfy his sweet tooth. He is survived by his children, Ed (Brenda) Weaver, Steve (Marilyn) Weaver, Dave (Kimberly) Weaver, and Kathy Stiffler; grandchildren, Danielle Weaver, Shelby Weaver, Madison (Billy) Russell, Evan Weaver, Noah Weaver, and Alli and Matt Stiffler; and a great-granddaughter on the way. Norman was preceded in death by his wife Betty J. Weaver. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Pataskala Cemetery, 9545 Creek Rd., Pataskala, OH 43062. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Norman's memory to the at . Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019