|
|
Woehrle, Norman
1926 - 2019
Norman William Woehrle, 4-17-26.(b) - 10-19-19( d), went to be with the Lord, and his two sons Bill and Bob on October 19 2019, after a short illness. "He was the bravest man I ever knew." He was employed for 34 years with AT&T. After retirement, he and his wife Jean traveled around the country for 25 years in an RV. During WW II, Norm served aboard the USS LST 18, making 14 landings on enemy islands. He served one year during the Korean War in charge of the rifle range at Cherry Point, North Carolina. He was a member of the NRA, American Legion, Marine Corp league, and the Ohio LST amphibs. which he was president for many years. He was very active in his church and strong in his faith. He was also an artist of various mediums. Norm is survived by his wife, Jean, having been married for 70 years; plus grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his 2 sons Bill and Bob. Visiting hours will be October 28, 2019, 9:30-11am at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church, 520 Village Park Drive, Powell, Ohio 43065. A memorial service will follow visiting hours. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio at 12:30pm. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019