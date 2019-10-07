|
|
Johnson, Norris
1928 - 2019
Norris Johnson, age 91. Sunrise May 3, 1928 and Sunset October 2, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019