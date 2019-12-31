|
|
Mancini, Nunzio
1946 - 2019
Nunzio Mancini age 74, of Columbus, Ohio passed away peacefully at Riverside Hospital on December 26, 2019. Nunzio was born on February 24, 1946 in Introdacqua, Italy to Amedeo (Deceased) and Settima (Silvestri) Mancini. Nunzio emigrated to the United States in 1965 at the age of 19. He began his career as a cabinet maker at Homewood Builders before starting Mancini Manufacturing-Mancini Builders and Tina Homes. Aside from being known for his wit and orneriness and beautiful wood working talent he was a loving father and husband and nonno. He is preceded in death by his precious daughter, Tina and father, Amedeo Nunzio is survived by loving wife, Mary (Susi) Mancini; mother, Settima (Silvestri) Mancini; brother: Tonino (Manuela) Mancini; nephew: Luca Mancini and niece: Lisa Mancini, all of Introdacqua, Italy; sister-in-law: Lenora Pellegrini; aunts: Lena Silvestri, of Columbus, Ohio and Delia Silvestri, of Niagara Falls, NY; nieces and nephews: Julie (Frank) Vaccari, Lisa (Mike) Pacifico, Gino Pellegrini, Bruno (Carla) Pellegrini, of Columbus, Ohio. Special children: Steve and Brandi Nicholson; loving grandchildren: Kaye and Seth Nocholson. Nunzio will be accompanied by honorary pallbearers: Tony Volpe, Scott Bast, Mario Ventresca, Angelo Codi, Mario Baldassarre, Joe Pingue and Giovanni Ventresca. Pallbearers Frank Vaccari, Nick Vaccari, Adam Vaccari, Mike Pacifico, Reno Volpe, Pat Bevilacqua, Bruno Pellegrini, Remo Ventresca, and Enzo Abbondanza. Family will receive friends 3-7 P.M. in the Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, OH (East of Sawmill Road), on Friday, January 3, 2020 with a 6:15 P.M Prayer Vigil. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1559 Roxbury Road, Columbus, OH at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Rev. Fr. William Faiella celebrant and Rev. Fr. William Metzger concelebrant. Entombment will be in the Family Mausoleum in Introdacqua, Italy. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 43231. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr. Director. 614-895-3200.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020