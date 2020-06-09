Nyomi Stephens
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nyomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephens, Nyomi
1999 - 2020
Nyomi Stephens, age 20. Sunrise June 22, 1999 and Sunset June 7, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, June 12, 2020 at Columbus Christian Center, 2300 N. Cassady Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the STEPHENS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Columbus Christian Center
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Columbus Christian Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved