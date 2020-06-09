Stephens, Nyomi
1999 - 2020
Nyomi Stephens, age 20. Sunrise June 22, 1999 and Sunset June 7, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, June 12, 2020 at Columbus Christian Center, 2300 N. Cassady Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the STEPHENS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.