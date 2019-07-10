Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hedges Chapel CCCU Church
15495 Winchester Rd.
Ashville, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hedges Chapel CCCU Church
15495 Winchester Rd.
Ashville, OH
Interment
Following Services
Reber Hill Cemetery
Ashville, OH
O. Elaine Winter


1934 - 2019
Olive Elaine Winter, 85, of Ashville, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville after a 16 year courageous battle against Parkinson's Disease. Elaine was born on January 13, 1934 to the late George Lewis and Olive M. (Peters) Quillen in Ashville. A graduate of Walnut High School in 1952, Ohio University with a B.S. in Education in 1956 and later earned a M.A. in Education degree in 1988. Elaine taught Home Economics at Teays Valley Middle School for 30 years and then worked for the OSU Extension Agency as a Family Nutrition Educator for 8 ½ yrs. She was also very involved throughout the years in AAUW, DAR and Retired Teachers Assoc. and was an active member of Hedges Chapel Church. In addition, Elaine was also involved in starting a Parkinson Support Group in Pickaway County. Besides her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a brother Dr. Donald P. Quillen DVM. Surviving are children, Robert "Bob" Charles Winter of Amanda, Carol Elaine (Paul) Johnson of Ashville and James L. (Sharon Elaine) Winter of Ashville; granddaughters, Dr. Samantha O. Johnson DPT, Christina E. and Caroline N. Winter. Visitation will be from 4-6p.m. on Sunday, July 14 at Oliver Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville and one hour prior to Funeral Service at 11a.m. on July 15, 2019 at Hedges Chapel CCCU Church, 15495 Winchester Rd., Ashville 43103 with Pastors Jeremy Hurd and Ron Reese officiating. Interment will follow immediately after at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation for National Research, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to Hedges Chapel CCCU Church. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. The family extends a special appreciation to the tender and caring staffs of Pickaway Manor and Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019
