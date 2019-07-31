|
|
Edge, Obie
1948 - 2019
Obie Edge, age 70, of Canal Winchester, OH, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was born August 13, 1948, in Logan, OH, to the late Robert and Ollie (Evener) Edge. Obie served our country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was a former Lieutenant with the Madison Township Fire Department and worked for NHRA. He liked to golf but Obie's passion was cars; he loved to build classic cars and enjoyed drag racing. Preceded in death by his brother Jim Mernedakis. Obie is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, June Edge; daughter, Sheila Edge; grandchildren, Kegan Beraduce, Leigha Foster; sisters, Leah Turner, Etta Holiga; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Family and friends may visit 10am-12pm on Monday, August 5, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will be held at 12pm. Interment Union Grove Cemetery. In Obie's memory, donations in his name can be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019