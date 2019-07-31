Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Obie Edge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Obie Edge


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Obie Edge Obituary
Edge, Obie
1948 - 2019
Obie Edge, age 70, of Canal Winchester, OH, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was born August 13, 1948, in Logan, OH, to the late Robert and Ollie (Evener) Edge. Obie served our country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was a former Lieutenant with the Madison Township Fire Department and worked for NHRA. He liked to golf but Obie's passion was cars; he loved to build classic cars and enjoyed drag racing. Preceded in death by his brother Jim Mernedakis. Obie is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, June Edge; daughter, Sheila Edge; grandchildren, Kegan Beraduce, Leigha Foster; sisters, Leah Turner, Etta Holiga; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Family and friends may visit 10am-12pm on Monday, August 5, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will be held at 12pm. Interment Union Grove Cemetery. In Obie's memory, donations in his name can be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Obie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now