Odessa Smith, passed October 16, 2019 at Summit's Trace in Columbus. Employed with United States government: Department of Defense and HUD. Member Sacred Heart Church and former member St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Former member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Mt. Carmel Hospital; associate member of the Sisters of Holy Cross; volunteer in the organ transplant unit at OSU Medical Center; lifetime member of Columbus Chapter of the Northeasterners, Inc. Preceded in death by her parents Luther Jones and Pearl Stewart, sisters Arlene Stanback and Dortothy Cesario, nephew Allan Cesario. Marriage to the late Marcus Smith ended in divorce. Survived by her daughter, Claudia (George) Jones; grandchildren, Bradford and Clifton Jones; niece, Marsha (Tommy) Wright; and a host of nieces. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 25 at Sacred Heart Church, 893 Hamlet St., Columbus, OH 43201, where friends may call 10-11 a.m. Friday. Burial to follow in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, OH. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
