Crowell, Jr., Ohmer O.
1924 - 2019
Ohmer O. Crowell, Jr., age 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Friendship Village of Dublin. Ohmer was born October 2, 1924, in Pulaski, Virginia to the late Ohmer O. Crowell, Sr. and Thelma Repass Crowell. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Patsy "Pat" Helen Miller Crowell who passed away in June and brother Douglas Repass Crowell. Ohmer enlisted in the Army during WWII advancing through the ranks from Private to 2nd Lieutenant Infantry in Europe. Following his military service, Ohmer graduated from Virginia Tech with a major in Accounting. He was employed by Nationwide Insurance for 43 years beginning as a part time agent in Virginia and retiring in 1989 as Senior Vice President, Marketing. He earned the Chartered Life Underwriter designation in 1965 followed by the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation in 1966 and served on the boards of several Nationwide affiliated companies during his career. Ohmer was involved in community service and served as the chairman of the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio, President of the Columbus Cancer Clinic and board member of Creative Living. He was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling and capturing his adventures through photography. He was a student of the French language and member of several philanthropic organizations including Kiwanis, Elks and Masons. Ohmer will be deeply missed by children, Doug (Carol) Crowell, Sue (Glenn) Zorb, and Kathy (Scott) Southern; grandchildren, Brian (Jen) Zorb, Julie (Charlie Dimino) Zorb, and Anne Crowell; great-grandchildren, Logan and Charlie Zorb; sister, Dorothy Crowell Tester; and numerous nieces and nephews. Inurnment for Ohmer and Pat will take place on November 9, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Virginia. Memorial Service will be at 3pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43212 with Pastor Steve Wachtman officiating. Family will receive friends immediately following the service until 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Blvd, Columbus, Ohio 43212. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019