Taylor, Okey1924 - 2020Okey E. Taylor, age 95, passed away at home on July 10, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1924 in West Virginia to the late Okey and Lucille Taylor. Okey served in World War II. Okey is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother David. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Taylor; he is also survived by his son, Brad Taylor. There are no services at this time.