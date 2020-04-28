The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Oleta F. "Susie" Tilley, age 81, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at home. Susie was born on February 8, 1939 in Madison Co., Ohio to P.O. and Mildred (Douglas) Harbage. She worked for Huntington bank for many years helping folks on the Westside of Columbus. Susie was a longtime member of Avondale United Methodist Church where she served as Treasurer. Preceded in death by her husband Robert "Gene" Tilley, parents, brother Carl Harbage and friend Terry Clark. Survived by her siblings, Charles Harbage, Helen Lewis and Nancy Davidson; many nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances the family will have a private funeral service, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger. Afterward you will be able to watch the webcast of her service at www.heartandhope.com. Interment will take place next to her husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020
