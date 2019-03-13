Home

Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
313 N. State St.
Westerville, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
313 N. State St.
Westerville, OH
Werley, Olga
1928 - 2019
Olga Werley, of Westerville, OH, passed into Our Lord's care on March 11, 2019 at the age of 90. Friends may call on Monday March 18 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, OH. Visitation will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the church, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Fr. David Gwinner will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contribution to be announced shortly. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com. Arrangements handled by HILL FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
