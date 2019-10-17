The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Olga Yarrington


1933 - 2019
Olga Yarrington Obituary
Yarrington, Olga
1933 - 2019
Olga Ruth Yarrington, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1933, in Henlawson, West Virginia to the late Luther Wetzel Sr. and Era Olga (Brown) Ball. Surviving family include husband, Robert Yarrington; children, Ed Yarrington, Beth (Martin) Griggs and Bob (Rosalia) Yarrington; grandchildren, Allan and Anna Griggs, Briana, Michael, and Nicole Yarrington: brother, Ted (Carolyn) Ball; sister, Nada Ball; and sister-in-law, Donna Allmand. She worked at Lazarus, was an avid OSU Buckeye fan and enjoyed family, traveling, camping, and reading. Her family will welcome friends Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, where the funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10 am. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
