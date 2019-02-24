|
Franklin, Olive "Ollie"
1938 - 2019
Olive "Ollie" Franklin, age 80 of Columbus, passed away at her residence on February 19, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1938 to the late Enoch and Versie (Ramsey) Adkins. Olive is survived by son-in-law Danny Byas, grandchildren, Danny II & Gidget Byas, Julie & Brian Kable, Kevin Byas, and Amanda & Damian Betz; great-grandchildren, Danny III, Aaron, Haley, Hannah, Gabriel, Noah, Faith, Seth, Aiden and Emerson, siblings, Fern and Willard. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Dotson Franklin, daughter, Anita Kay Byas, brothers, Willis, Wilson, Ellis, and Fred Adkins. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 12pm. Entombment will follow at Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019