Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive "Ollie" Franklin


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olive "Ollie" Franklin Obituary
Franklin, Olive "Ollie"
1938 - 2019
Olive "Ollie" Franklin, age 80 of Columbus, passed away at her residence on February 19, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1938 to the late Enoch and Versie (Ramsey) Adkins. Olive is survived by son-in-law Danny Byas, grandchildren, Danny II & Gidget Byas, Julie & Brian Kable, Kevin Byas, and Amanda & Damian Betz; great-grandchildren, Danny III, Aaron, Haley, Hannah, Gabriel, Noah, Faith, Seth, Aiden and Emerson, siblings, Fern and Willard. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Dotson Franklin, daughter, Anita Kay Byas, brothers, Willis, Wilson, Ellis, and Fred Adkins. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 12pm. Entombment will follow at Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now