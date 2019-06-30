|
|
Zimmerman, Olive Irene
1934 - 2019
Olive Irene Zimmerman, 85 of Athens, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at The Lindley Inn. Born February 28, 1934 in Crewe, England, she was the daughter of the late William Edwin and Elsie Farrington Davenport. Irene was proud of her English heritage. She completed her education at the Nantwich and Alton Grammar School in Crewe, England. After school, she was employed by the general offices of the Crewe Works Locomotive Company and later at the Calmic Pharmaceutical Company at Crewe Hall Crewe. She would later meet her beloved husband who was stationed in England by the United States Air Force, and in 1958 they would together move to the US. Irene supported her husband during his Military Career and was a loving mother and grandmother. Irene was always there to help a neighbor or friend and never met a stranger. She loved to laugh, enjoy every moment and loved good times with family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Caroline (Jim) Bloom, of Athens; brother, John (Heather) Davenport, of Crewe, England; sister-in-law, Margie Lavensheimer, of Trenton, OH; grandsons, Bryce and Adam Gibson, of Columbus; step-granddaughters, Alison(Mark) Kohan, of Storrs, CT, Hayley(Shaun) Simpson of Pickerington; four step-great-grandchildren; dear friend and niece, Pauline (Brian) Evans, of Crewe, England; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Phillip; daughter, Tonia J. Zimmerman; and three sisters, Freda, Joyce, and Jean. Graveside services will take place at 11AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Violet Cemetery in Pickerington with Randy Richardson officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at Lindley Inn for all the loving care they provided her in the last years of her life. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. So for now, Good Night Irene.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 1, 2019