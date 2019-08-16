|
Stevens, Olive
1926 - 2019
Olive T. Stevens, 93, died on Aug. 14, 2019. at Worthington Christian Village, Columbus, Ohio. Olive was born in East Haven, CT on July 18, 1926, to late Earl and Jane (Dinnen)Thomas and was the youngest of five children. Olive grew up in Connecticut and was very proud to be called a "Connecticut Yankee". Olive worked in banking before becoming a full time mother. She volunteered at church teaching Sunday School and being part of the Women's League in Westport, CT. Olive will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Aunt. She is preceded in death by her husband Franklyn Eugene Stevens. She is also predeceased by her two brothers Robert Thomas, Earl Thomas, Jr., and two sisters Shirley Prentice and Muriel Trower. Olive is survived by her four daughters, Debbie Conley of Vero Beach, FL, Carol (Michael) Barnes of Atlanta, GA, Valerie (Bill) Knapp, Worthington, OH and Liz (Paul) Chewning of Lexington, KY. Olive is leaves behind 9 grandchildren, Alan Chewning, Abigail Bowers, Jeff Chewning, Kyle Barnes, Kelsey Barnes, Gabe Conley, Elatia Conley, Hillary Spears and Steve Knapp; and 8 great-grandchildren, Gabe jr, Maddy, Olivia, Tommy, Coraline, Lucy, Bennett and Quinn. Olive also is survived by her nieces, Marilyn Prentice and Priscilla Stoelzel; and many great nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the people at Worthington Christian Village who have laughed with her, helped her and loved her. A private graveside service for the family will be held in Killingworth, CT. Memorial contributions can be made to Worthington Christian Village, 165 Highbluffs Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43235.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019