Edwards, Oliver
1927 - 2020
Oliver Otto Edwards, age 93. Sunrise August 7, 1927 and Sunset August 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Gussie Edwards, his loving and devoted wife Barbara (Harrison) Edwards, their eldest son Thomas Edwards, brothers Pete and Thomas and sisters Virginia, Ethel, Evelyn and Mary. Oliver leaves to cherish his memory sons, Gary Edwards and Ronald (Camille) Edwards; daughters, Denise Edwards, Marsha Edwards and Kimberly Williams; and 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Vesta Caldwell; nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Private service entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. To read Oliver's extended obituary and to offer condolences to his family, visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com