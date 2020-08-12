1/1
Oliver Edwards
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oliver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwards, Oliver
1927 - 2020
Oliver Otto Edwards, age 93. Sunrise August 7, 1927 and Sunset August 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Gussie Edwards, his loving and devoted wife Barbara (Harrison) Edwards, their eldest son Thomas Edwards, brothers Pete and Thomas and sisters Virginia, Ethel, Evelyn and Mary. Oliver leaves to cherish his memory sons, Gary Edwards and Ronald (Camille) Edwards; daughters, Denise Edwards, Marsha Edwards and Kimberly Williams; and 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Vesta Caldwell; nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Private service entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. To read Oliver's extended obituary and to offer condolences to his family, visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved