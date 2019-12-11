|
|
Stewart, Oliver M.
Oliver M. Stewart, age 100, of Sebring, passed away at 4:40 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Crandall Medical Center. He was born June 12, 1919, in McAlester, Oklahoma to Victor and Cleone (Berbert) Stewart. Oliver graduated from Oklahoma University with a BS in Physics. He was an avid bicyclist and member of the Battelle Bicycle Club and enjoyed reading and ice skating. He was a longtime member of the Episcopal Church and a 32° Mason. Oliver was a Veteran of the United States Army Air Corp having served in Europe during World War II. Survivors include his children, Charles Stewart of Fort Morgan, Colorado and Nancy (Edward) Ginsburg of Hudson, Ohio; grandchildren, Joanna (Alan) Toruno of Germantown, Maryland and Robert (Kailee) Ginsburg of Twinsburg, Ohio; great-grandson, Henry Oliver Toruno; and a sister-in-law, Marian Shepard of Kamiah, Idaho. In addition to his parents, Oliver was preceded in death by his wife Emily (Hawk) Stewart, whom he married July 18, 1942 and a brother Willard "Mel" Stewart. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019