Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
1943 - 2019
Oliver Tackett Obituary
Tackett, Oliver
1943 - 2019
Oliver Tackett, age 76, of Johnstown, died peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Retired from Worthington Foods in 2004 after 32 years of service. Member of Victory Free Will Baptist Church in Marengo. Oliver enjoyed fishing, playing cards with his family, gardening, farming, raising hogs, watching old westerns and football. Born August 14, 1943 in Paintsville, KY to the late Benjamin and Julie (Walters) Tackett. Also preceded in death by sister, Bessie Preston; brothers, Jesse and Kenneth Tackett; step-daughter, Waltraud Dressler. Survived by loving wife of 40 years, Christa M. Tackett; step-daughter, Christiane Swisher of Columbus; brothers, James of Paintsville, KY, Philip and Paul of Powell, and Timmy of Centerburg; sisters, Frankie Hall of Fountain Run, KY and Brenda Shinaberry of Marengo. Friends may call from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday. Pastor Mike Gillen officiating. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park, Lewis Center. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tackett family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with Oliver's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019
