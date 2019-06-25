Home

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Original Glorious Church of God in Christ
2030 Joyce Ave.
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Original Glorious Church of God in Christ
2030 Joyce Ave.
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Original Glorious Church of God in Christ
2030 Joyce Ave.
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Glen Rest Estates
Reynoldsburg, OH
Olivia L. Hamiter Obituary
Hamiter, Olivia L.
1928 - 2019
Overseer Olivia L. Hamiter, age 91, went home to be with the Lord June 18, 2019. She was the Pastor Emeritus of Original Glorious Church. Predeceased by parents Fred and Fannie Nicholson, former husband Cleophas Hamiter, son Kenneth Hamiter, 3 siblings, and former daughter-in-law Willa Hamiter. Left to cherish her memory, sons, Larry (Alice) and Marvin (Juanita) Hamiter; daughters, Pastor Saundra (Pastor Michael) Laidlaw, and Donna Dean; 9 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Overseer Olivia Hamiter will lie in state from 3-5PM and Family will receive friends beginning at 6PM and Home-going Celebration 7PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Original Glorious Church of God in Christ, 2030 Joyce Ave. Interment 10 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Glen Rest Estates, Reynoldsburg, OH. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH, 614-444-1GOD (1463). ML Smoot, Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019
