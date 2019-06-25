|
|
Hamiter, Olivia L.
1928 - 2019
Overseer Olivia L. Hamiter, age 91, went home to be with the Lord June 18, 2019. She was the Pastor Emeritus of Original Glorious Church. Predeceased by parents Fred and Fannie Nicholson, former husband Cleophas Hamiter, son Kenneth Hamiter, 3 siblings, and former daughter-in-law Willa Hamiter. Left to cherish her memory, sons, Larry (Alice) and Marvin (Juanita) Hamiter; daughters, Pastor Saundra (Pastor Michael) Laidlaw, and Donna Dean; 9 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Overseer Olivia Hamiter will lie in state from 3-5PM and Family will receive friends beginning at 6PM and Home-going Celebration 7PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Original Glorious Church of God in Christ, 2030 Joyce Ave. Interment 10 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Glen Rest Estates, Reynoldsburg, OH. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH, 614-444-1GOD (1463). ML Smoot, Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019