Lang, Olivia
Olivia J. Lang, age 74, unexpectedly Thursday, Feb.13, 2020. Retired from Liebert Corp. (Emerson Electric Power). Olivia enjoyed her yard and the great outdoors. Survived by husband, Stephen; children, Amy, Anne, Amanda, Andy, Cindy and Diana; 10 grandchildren; brother, Ken Hing; best friend, Halo; many other relatives, in laws and friends. Friends who wish may call Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Funeral Service will be Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in Olivia's memory to the Franklin County Humane Society, 3765 Corporate Dr., Cols., OH 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020