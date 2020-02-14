Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Church
500 S. Gould Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Lang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia Lang Obituary
Lang, Olivia
Olivia J. Lang, age 74, unexpectedly Thursday, Feb.13, 2020. Retired from Liebert Corp. (Emerson Electric Power). Olivia enjoyed her yard and the great outdoors. Survived by husband, Stephen; children, Amy, Anne, Amanda, Andy, Cindy and Diana; 10 grandchildren; brother, Ken Hing; best friend, Halo; many other relatives, in laws and friends. Friends who wish may call Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Funeral Service will be Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in Olivia's memory to the Franklin County Humane Society, 3765 Corporate Dr., Cols., OH 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -