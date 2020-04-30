Home

Olivia Michelle "Liv" Malone


1992 - 2020
Olivia Michelle "Liv" Malone Obituary
Malone, Olivia Michelle "Liv"
1992 - 2020
Olivia Michelle Malone "Liv", 27 years old from Grove City, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020 with her baby boy. What a celebration it will be in Heaven with family and friends. Olivia was survived by her parents, Norman Malone and Lori Stevens; grandparents, Michael and Janet Stevens; her siblings, Anthony Ramella, Brandon Brentlinger, Amanda Watson. Olivia's love for God was the most important thing in her life. Her smile and laughter was infectious. To know Olivia is to love Olivia. Olivia has left behind many love ones and friends please continue to pray as there is a huge hole in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, her dad has requested a picture of friends and Olivia with a memory written on the back. God Don't Make Junk-Olivia Malone 2020. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2020
