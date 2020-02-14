|
Rich, Olivia
Olivia "Libby" Rich, 45, of Marysville, passed away Tuesday evening, February 11th, at her home following an extended illness. Libby was an instructional coach at Creekview Intermediate School in Marysville, and a proud member of the Monarch family since 2006. Libby regularly volunteered her time and love for children in VBS, children's church and youth group activities. She was a passionate teacher and a loving and compassionate wife, mother, sister and daughter. Libby fought her illness with tremendous courage, dignity and grace. She lived her life leaning on the mighty "Rock" of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. Libby was a rock to her family and friends and will be missed by everyone that she touched while here on earth. She is going to heaven to be with her heavenly "Father". Libby was born July 12, 1974 Olivia Renee Hammond to Michael T. and Yvonne Hammond in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband Robert C. Rich Jr. whom she married August 3, 1996 at the Goshen Friends Church in Zanesfield; their precious daughters, Emma Shae Rich and Jaida Grace Rich; her parents, Mike and Yvonne; parents-in-law, Peggy and Henry Navaroli; brothers, Tyrone (Amanda), Matthew (Jackie) and Tony (Pam) Hammond; brother-in-law, Darren (Trish) Rich; nieces, Kathryn Rohrer, Jenna and Sylvia Hammond, Kaylee Rich; nephews, Austin and Johnny Hammond, Alec Rich; and many aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held from 10am-1pm Monday at the Calvary Baptist Church, 17376 SR 347, Marysville, where funeral services will be held at 1pm. Burial will follow at the Raymond Cemetery. The blood of Jesus Christ, freely given, paid a debt that we cannot and saved Libby's soul. However, the blood of anonymous donors saved her earthly health and well-being many times. This is a debt we can pay, and in lieu of flowers or gifts, please help Libby's family do so by donating blood to the American Red Cross.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020