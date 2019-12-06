|
Szekfu-Weatherly, Olivia
1944 - 2019
Olivia Szekfu-Weatherly, age 75. Sunrise April 19, 1944 and Sunset November 30, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12noon Saturday, December 14, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The MILLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019