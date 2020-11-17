Smith, Ollie 2020

Ollie Mae Skeens Smith a long time resident of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home in Marion, North Carolina. Born on December 27, 1946 in Pike County, Kentucky, Ollie was the daughter of John and Ruby Skeens. One of seven children, Ollie, was preceded in death by her brothers John Jr, Jim, and Fon. One sister whom she truly adored Billy Joyce Charles. Ollie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Drexel. She and Drexel had three sons, Alan Craig (Michelle) Smith of Granville, Ohio, Kurt Nicholas (Lisa) Smith of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Eric Wayne Smith of Columbus, Ohio. Her granddaughter, Alyson (Caleb) Metz of Bellvue, Ohio; and grandson, Jack Aron Smith of Chicago, Illinois. She is also survived by one sister, Betty Clayton of Marion, North Carolina; one brother, Curtis Skeens of Marion, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Pat (Don) Queen of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. In addition to her family, she will be be missed by her friends including Brenda Reese of Pataskala, Ohio and Connie (Rick) Fortney of Allen, Texas; and her pampered rescue dog, Brutus Smith. She retired after 23 Yrs. from Lucent Technologies as an administrative assistant. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Ironton, Ohio. Ollie was a very Intelligent and well rounded person. She was a quitlter in the winter and gave the quilts to her friends. In the summer she loved to work in the yard and create " Yard Art ". She was an avid reader, but anyone who knew her was blessed to have her in their life. She was a very intelligent and well rounded person. She was a quilter in the winter and gave the quilts to her friends. But most importantly to her was she was the most loving wife, mother and grammie that anyone could hope to have. Her ashes were spilled from the middle of the Pauley Bridge on North Mayo Trail in Pikeville, Ky. into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy on Nov. 18. There will be a celebration of Ollie's life when conditions are more favorable, hopefully in the spring.



