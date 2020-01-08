|
Sullivan, OP, Sister Rita Imelda
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Rita Imelda Sullivan died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born in 1935 in Somerville, MA and in 1953 entered the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, KY, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Sister Rita Imelda earned a degree in Medical Technology from Spalding University, Louisville, KY. and in later years earned units in Clinical Pastoral Education. She was a certified hospital and hospice Chaplain. She served for over 30 years in several hospitals and clinics as a medical technologist and laboratory supervisor, and 10 years as a chaplain. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Catherine Clark Sullivan, her sister Margaret Wenger, and her brother Dr. Philip Sullivan. She is survived by her sister, Frances Reinfrank. A Vigil of Remembrance Service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 4:45 PM at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, Columbus, Ohio with the wake continuing until 7 PM. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel on Wednesday, January 15, 9 AM followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial gifts in Sister Rita Imelda's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020