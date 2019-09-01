|
Beaver, Opal
1930 - 2019
Opal G. Beaver, 88, passed away Aug. 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, John P. Beaver; daughters, Sandra K. Dobbins and Jacquelyn Carpenter; parents, Audrey Mays and Charles Phillip Mays; and 6 siblings. Opal is survived by daughter, Tonya (George) Borders; siblings, Dottie (Willis) Thompson, Mildred (Eldon) Lender, Sharon (George) Hooper, Barbara Deutsch, and Dale "Sam" Mays; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. She liked to travel and loved going to the casinos. Opal will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 5-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 2, 2019