Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Opal Holub


1937 - 2020
Holub, Opal
1937 - 2019
Opal June Holub, 82, passed away on December 29, 2019. She was born in Reedy, West Virginia to the late Glenn and Opal Moss on July 20, 1937. Opal was retired from the City of Columbus Division of Water and was a long time resident of Gahanna. Her greatest strength was her willingness to help her family in times of need. Opal is preceded in death by her parents, significant other Hugh Gordon, and many other relatives. She is survived by her sons, Terry and Jon Holub; and her grandchildren, Christina, Ryan, and Laura Holub. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230 where a visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10:30-11:30am followed by a funeral service at 11:30am. Burial will take place at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
