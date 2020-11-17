Johnson, Opal
1925 - 2020
Opal Stafford Johnson, age 95, of Westerville, died Friday, November 13, 2020. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30am-5pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 4-6PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Masks are mandatory. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only 25 registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Birthright of Columbus, 2453 W Mound St, Columbus, OH 43204. Complete obituary and remembrances at www.HillFuneral.com
.