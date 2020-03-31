Home

Opal Keirns


1931 - 2020
Opal Keirns Obituary
Keirns, Opal
1931 - 2020
Opal Keirns, age 88, entered into Eternal rest on March 29, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Dale, parents Taylor and Goldie Maynard, siblings Theodore, Lark, Gloria Mae, Robert and Henry, brother-in-law Paul. Survived by son, Dan (Debbie) Maynard; granddaughters, Danielle (Brandon) Carter and Dava Hall; great-grandchildren, Logan, Ava, Preston, Kaiya, Kylie and Lincoln. Due to the current health situation, private family services with Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating will be held with interment to follow at Concord Cemetery on Friday, April 3, 2020. Public Memorial Service to take place at a later date. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. To sign online guest book and leave the family a message please visit graumlichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020
