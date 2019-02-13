Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY
5265 Norwich St.
Hilliard, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:00 PM
TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY
5265 Norwich St.
Hilliard, OH
View Map
Opal Kreuz, age 78, of Hilliard, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Member of Christian Life Church of Plain City and Moose Lodge #11. Survived by loving husband of 40 years Robert, several sons and daughters, grandchildren and numerous family members. Family will receive friends 6-8 pm Saturday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; where funeral service will be held 8 pm with Pastor Bud Mulford officiating. A private family inurnment at later date. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
