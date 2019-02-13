|
Kreuz, Opal
Opal Kreuz, age 78, of Hilliard, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Member of Christian Life Church of Plain City and Moose Lodge #11. Survived by loving husband of 40 years Robert, several sons and daughters, grandchildren and numerous family members. Family will receive friends 6-8 pm Saturday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; where funeral service will be held 8 pm with Pastor Bud Mulford officiating. A private family inurnment at later date. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019