Ophelia Aleph Todd Morgan

Ophelia Aleph Todd Morgan Obituary
Morgan, Ophelia Aleph Todd
(1/11/1928-3/28/2020). Ophelia Aleph Todd Morgan, 92, died at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland on March 28, 2020 while visiting her daughter, Cynthia. Ophelia was born in Broxton, GA to Ethel May and Pausty Todd. She is survived by her children, Steve (Jan), Joy (Ed Aldridge), Cindy, and Nancy (Scott) Vaughan; and her grandchildren, Patrick (Lea Aromin) Morgan, Meredith (Cameron) Charaba, Kathleen Vaughan, and Erin (Charlie) Gribben; great granddaughter, Alexis; and brother, Curtis (Whyoma) Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Dewey, husband Joseph, and son Michael.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020
