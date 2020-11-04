1/1
Ora Westmoreland
1930 - 2020
Westmoreland, Ora
09/06/1930 - 11/01/2020
Ora Charlotte Westmoreland, 90, passed away on November 1, 2020. Ora was born on September 6, 1930 in Bessemer, AL to Isaac Griffith, Sr. and Cora (Hill) Griffith. She grew up in Harlan, KY. Ora retired from The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was a Deaconess at Tabernacle Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving family and numerous friends. Entombment 10:30am Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Union Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the WESTMORELAND Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Entombment
10:30 AM
Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
