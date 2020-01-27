Home

Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Journey Community Church
11100 Lafayette-Plain City Road
Plain City, OH
View Map
Oral C. Stalnaker


1932 - 2020
Oral C. Stalnaker Obituary
Stalnaker, Oral C.
1932 - 2020
Oral C. Stalnaker, age 87, of Plain City, passed away peacefully in his residence Monday morning, January 27, 2020. He was born May 17, 1932 in Ripley, WV. Oral retired as a truck driver after many years. He was a member of the Plain City Methodist Church/Journey Church. Oral was a loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather who loved being involved with his children and grandchildren's activities. Preceded in death by his parents Virgil L. and Stella Jane (Parson) Stalnaker, brothers Bruce, Bob and Bill, sister Mildred Waldeck, twin grandchildren Steven K. and John Oral. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Carol (Sidenstricker) Stalnaker, whom he married in Point Pleasant, WV; 5 loving children, Sandy (Steve) Gordon of Milford Center, Rick Stalnaker of Cincinnati, Steve Stalnaker of Hilliard, Patty (Terry) Edgington of Plain City, Mike (Tammy) Stalnaker of Plain City; 7 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Kapp, Janet Hartley; and his special companion, Abby, who stayed by his side. The family will receive friends 5-8PM Thursday at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St, Plain City. Funeral services will be held 10AM Friday January 31, 2020 at Journey Community Church, 11100 Lafayette-Plain City Road, Plain City. Pastors Blaine Keene and Stephen Price officiating and burial Forest Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice at www.lovingcare.us/donate. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
