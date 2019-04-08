Finnigan, Oralee

1934 - 2019

Oralee (Lee) (Coughlin) Finnigan of Upper Arlington and Naples, Florida, passed away at the age of 85 peacefully with her daughter, Shari and Meridith and be-loved cat, Abbie by her side after enduring a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease, April 6, 2019 at Sunrise of Dublin, Ohio. She was born January 8, 1934 in Bexley, Ohio. Lee graduated from Columbus School for Girls, attended Western College for Women and was a graduate of The Ohio State University. She was a successful interior designer, and owned many real estate properties in Ohio and Naples, Florida. She started freelancing for Tommy Piolata in Upper Arlington then Lombards Furniture; later moving to Naples, Florida designing for Robb and Stuckey Interiors and eventually opened her own business, Lee Finnigan Interiors which she operated for many years in Naples. Lee was a member of St. Agatha Church in Upper Arlington. She was in TWIG groups, and often volunteered at Tremont Elementary School. She enjoyed her bridge group with close friends, loved to laugh and enjoy social gatherings and was an avid antique collector. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years James Paul Finnigan, a WWII veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, her father Michael Coughlin and mother Docia Ora Coughlin, her son Ronald Scott, and her great grandson M.J. Finnigan. Special thank you to Ben Smith, (owner) of Always There Homecare and Gifty (private caregiver) for private duty services and being such a caring and trusted company. We also want to send a special thank you to the staff of Sunrise of Dublin, especially Robert who she adored for the exemplary care given to her. Additionally, we would like to thank Capital City Hospice for their attentive and caring assistance. Also, A special thank you to Dr. Tod Beck-ett, DVM of VCA Animal Hospital for graciously attending to and making special accommodations for Lee's cat Abbie, her best friend. She is survived by her children; Shari, Meridith, and son, sister, and other family members. She was also survived by life time friend, Barbara Kelly and her precious cat, Abbie who was by her side until her passing, and many friends. Remembrances of Oralee can be directed to Schoedinger online guest book at www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Upper Arlington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Oralee's name may be made to the Central Ohio Chapter , 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary