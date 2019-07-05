|
|
Shimberg, Orlene
1939 - 2019
Orlene Marks Shimberg, died peacefully at her home on July 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born to Frederic F. and Helen Koenig Marks, on December 27, 1939, she grew up in Great Neck, NY, and embraced her communities in Columbus and Sanibel, FL. Orlene graduated from American University and taught in Washington, DC, the New York City area, and at The Wellington School. Orlene leaves her husband of 57 years, Steve; and her children, Rabbi Jessica Shimberg and Ken and Betsy Shimberg, Providence, RI;. She was a loving "GramO" to Ian and Joshua Lind and Naomi and Daniel Shimberg. She is survived by her sister, Zara Marks Abel; two nephews and their families; as well as her devoted friend, Violet Wozniak. Orlene was a dedicated member of Kehilat Sukkat Shalom (formerly the Little Minyan) and participated in numerous volunteer activities in Columbus and on Sanibel. In her retirement, Orlene worked tirelessly to prevent human trafficking through her leadership of the Zonta Club of Sanibel-Captiva. Vivacious, confident, fiercely determined, and direct, Orlene embraced life with limitless energy and a keen interest in each person she met. We will miss her broad smile, fierce devotion to those she loved, appreciation of beauty and truth, and delight in the "little things." Kehilat Sukkat Shalom will celebrate her life at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 93 W. Weisheimer Road, Columbus, on Sunday July 7 at 1:30 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Shimberg residence on Sunday, July 7 from 5-9 p.m. and July 8 and 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Orlene requested that donations in her honor be made to Kehilat Sukkat Shalom, www.sukkatshalomcolumbus.org or Zonta Foundation of Southwest Florida, www.zontasancap.com Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019