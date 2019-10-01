Home

Orpha Herbert

Orpha Herbert Obituary
Herbert, Orpha
1931 - 2019
Orpha G. Herbert, age 88, passed away on September 30, 2019. She was born in Putnam County, WV. on April 25, 1931 to the late Robert and Delcie Bailey. Preceded in death by husband William, sister Ann, brother Allen. She is survived by her children, Cathy and Bill (Anna) Herbert; siblings, Erma, Susie (Fred), Arnold, James (Linda); numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends. Former owner and operator of Herbert's Market. As per her request, no services will be held. Donations may be made to the Southwest Public Library.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
